Germany’s annual sectoral emissions targets

Germany’s national climate targets are enshrined in the Federal Climate Change Act (Bundes-Klimaschutzgesetz), which was approved in 2019 and amended in 2021. For 2022-30, the Act defines quantified, annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets for six individual sectors: energy, (small) industry, buildings, transport, agriculture, and waste and others. The targets are set in line with the European GHG reduction plans, following a linear trajectory. The pace of emissions reductions varies by sector. For example, to meet its 2030 sector targets, Germany’s energy sector needs to cut emissions by 37.5%. Meanwhile, emissions from agriculture are required to decrease by 17% between 2020-30. However, unlike many other countries, Germany’s targets not only cover CO 2 reductions but also all other GHGs.

The amendment of 2021 tightened annual emissions reduction targets for each sector until 2030. If a target is missed or overshot, the difference will be subtracted from or added evenly to the remaining annual emissions budgets of the sector until 2030 and beyond. New emissions budgets for the years after 2030 will be set in 2024. Climate ambition of national climate targets can be further raised but not lowered. Responsibility for ensuring compliance with annual emissions budgets lies with the respective federal ministry.

Moreover, the Federal Climate Change Act introduced a mandatory emissions monitoring mechanism in which sectoral emissions are assessed annually and compared to sectoral targets. Every year, on 15 March, the German Environmental Protection Agency (UBA) publishes an estimate of annual emissions by sector. If a sector fails to meet its annual target, the responsible ministry is required to prepare an instant programme (Sofortprogramm) within three months. This aims to adjust the sector’s trajectory and ensure compliance of the annual sectoral emissions budgets in the subsequent years. The instant programme is then reviewed by the independent Council of Experts on Climate Change (Expertenrat für Klimafragen). The Council, created in 2019, advises the government on implementation of the Federal Climate Change Act. The instant programme, along with the experts’ assessment, are then presented for decision to the German Parliament (Bundestag).