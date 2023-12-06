Net Zero+: Climate and Economic Resilience in a Changing World

Net Zero+ provides analysis and insights for governments looking at the whole climate picture: driving a rapid and resilient transition to net-zero while building resilience to physical climate impacts.

Improving economic resilience has become a key priority for governments as they have grappled with recent turbulent events, such as Covid-19 and the far-reaching effects of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

At the same time, the climate crisis is becoming ever more urgent. Unchecked, climate change will pose a significant and escalating threat to global economic and social stability, in particular if irreversible “tipping points” are triggered.

Key themes include: