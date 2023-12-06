Net Zero+: Climate and Economic Resilience in a Changing World

Net Zero+ provides analysis and insights for governments looking at the whole climate picture: driving a rapid and resilient transition to net-zero while building resilience to physical climate impacts.
Improving economic resilience has become a key priority for governments as they have grappled with recent turbulent events, such as Covid-19 and the far-reaching effects of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.
At the same time, the climate crisis is becoming ever more urgent. Unchecked, climate change will pose a significant and escalating threat to global economic and social stability, in particular if irreversible “tipping points” are triggered.
Key themes include:
- Making the net-zero transition not only fast but also resilient and durable, including by “future proofing” transition strategies against diverse potential disruptions.
- Modelling the macroeconomic effects of net-zero strategies and implications for public finance.
- Putting people at the centre of the transition, addressing the many social implications of a rapid transition towards net-zero emissions.
- Understanding climate-system tipping points and their implications for near-term policy.
- Building systemic resilience to climate impacts and adapting to climate change.