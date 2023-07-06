This study sets out a conceptual framework to analyse the impact of climate change and greenhouse gases mitigation efforts on the labour market, migration flows and people’s health, as well as the most important policy levers that can cushion potential negative impacts and maximise opportunities from the climate transition.
Labour and social policies for the green transition
A conceptual framework
Working paper
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Edited by Mark Keese and Luca Marcolin
Abstract
