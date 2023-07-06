Skip to main content
Labour and social policies for the green transition

A conceptual framework
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/028ffbeb-en
Authors
Mark Keese, Luca Marcolin
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Edited by Mark Keese and Luca Marcolin
Cite this content as:

Keese, M. and L. Marcolin (eds.) (2023), “Labour and social policies for the green transition: A conceptual framework”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 295, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/028ffbeb-en.
