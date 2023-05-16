Climate policy making today demands balancing the need for immediate, accelerated climate action with essential responses to punctual crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. Meeting this challenge requires a new approach centred on systemic resilience and the need to develop future-proof climate and economic policies that will endure potential diverse disruptions. This report offers policy makers a cohesive set of recommendations on how to build such resilience, derived from climate-relevant work from across OECD policy domains including economic and tax policy, financial and fiscal affairs, development, science and technology, employment and social affairs, and environmental policy, among others. It provides fresh insights on how to ensure the transition to net-zero emissions is itself resilient, while simultaneously building resilience to the increasing impacts of climate change. This report provides a synthesis of the OECD Net Zero+ project, covering the first phase of an ongoing, cross-cutting initiative, representing a major step forward for an OECD whole-of-government approach to climate policy.