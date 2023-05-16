Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Net Zero+

Climate and Economic Resilience in a Changing World
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/da477dda-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), Net Zero+: Climate and Economic Resilience in a Changing World, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/da477dda-en.
Go to top