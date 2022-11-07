Skip to main content
The climate actions and policies measurement framework

A structured and harmonised climate policy database to monitor countries' mitigation action
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2caa60ce-en
Authors
Daniel Nachtigall, Luisa Lutz, Miguel Cárdenas Rodríguez, Ivan Haščič, Rodrigo Pizarro
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Nachtigall, D. et al. (2022), “The climate actions and policies measurement framework: A structured and harmonised climate policy database to monitor countries' mitigation action”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 203, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2caa60ce-en.
