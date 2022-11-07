The Climate Action Monitor 2022 updates the International Programme for Action on Climate (IPAC) annual comprehensive assessment of country progress towards net-zero goals and the Paris Agreement commitments. This year's edition draws on two new sets of indicators developed by IPAC on climate-related hazards and climate action: climate hazard and exposure indicators and the climate actions and policies measurement framework. These indicators provide granular evidence that although climate action and policies are expanding across the world, government ambition must increase significantly to deal with the range of climate risks faced globally and affecting people's livelihoods.