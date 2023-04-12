Skip to main content
Right here, right now? New evidence on the economic effects of services trade reform

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1159657f-en
Authors
Sebastian Benz, Alexander Jaax, Matteo Fiorini, Elisabeth van Lieshout
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Benz, S. et al. (2023), “Right here, right now? New evidence on the economic effects of services trade reform”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 271, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1159657f-en.
