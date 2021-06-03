Skip to main content
Services Trade Restrictiveness Index (STRI)

Measuring services liberalisation and commitments in the GATS and RTAs
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fee5c901-en
Authors
Sebastian Benz, Inese Rozensteine
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Benz, S. and I. Rozensteine (2021), “Services Trade Restrictiveness Index (STRI): Measuring services liberalisation and commitments in the GATS and RTAs”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 250, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fee5c901-en.
