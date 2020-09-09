Skip to main content
Services trade and labour market outcomes

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1079852d-en
Authors
Andrea Lassmann
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Lassmann, A. (2020), “Services trade and labour market outcomes”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 239, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1079852d-en.
