This paper presents new estimates of policy-induced trade costs in five services sectors for 46 countries. Results demonstrate the significant untapped economic potential of multilateral, plurilateral, and unilateral services trade liberalisation. Even though services trade has more than tripled in the last two decades, the results show that trade costs are still high. The results are not only interesting in and of themselves, but they can also be used as input for further analysis on the economic benefits from different scenarios regarding the dismantling of barriers to trade in services. This paper exploits recent advances related to the measurement of services barriers in the OECD Services Trade Restrictiveness Index (STRI).
The costs of regulatory barriers to trade in services
New estimates of ad valorem tariff equivalents
Policy paper
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper26 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Policy paper3 May 2024
-
Policy paper17 April 2024
-
Policy paper11 December 2023
-
10 November 2023
-
Policy paper6 November 2023
-
27 October 2023
Related publications
-
24 June 2024
-
12 February 2024
-
Policy paper6 November 2023
-
12 April 2023
-
20 October 2022
-
-
Policy paper13 June 2022
-
1 June 2022