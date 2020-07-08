Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The costs of regulatory barriers to trade in services

New estimates of ad valorem tariff equivalents
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/bae97f98-en
Authors
Sebastian Benz, Alexander Jaax
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Benz, S. and A. Jaax (2020), “The costs of regulatory barriers to trade in services: New estimates of ad valorem tariff equivalents”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 238, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bae97f98-en.
Go to top