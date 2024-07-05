Services trade in the global economy

It is common to quantify the effects of trade policies by converting indicators such as the STRI into ad valorem trade cost equivalents. In simpler terms, this means estimating the level of a tariff-like measure that would have a comparable impact on trade as a restriction. Ad valorem equivalents are expressed as a percentage of the value of services provided abroad and provide an easy way to understand the quantification of restrictiveness.

The chart below presents the trade costs implications of a hypothetical scenario where countries would reduce their STRI index by half compared to the best performer in each sector. It shows that benefits would accrue across all countries, but would be highest in emerging market economies. The average trade costs reductions for OECD countries are estimated at -13%, and for non-OECD economies the benefits would be in the range of a -17% reduction on average.

Opening up of services markets is important to reduce trade costs, but attention should be given to reviewing sectoral regulations as well as the efficiency of administrative and licensing procedures to ensure these do not place an undue burden on new competitors.