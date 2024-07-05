Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Regulatory environment for digital trade

The domestic regulatory environment underpinning digital trade has become increasingly restrictive, complex and fragmented, making it more difficult for consumers and businesses to seize new opportunities that digitalisation provides for international trade. However, and partly in response to this growing fragmentation, efforts towards greater international co-operation are increasing.

Policy sub-issue

Select a language

English
français
Go to top