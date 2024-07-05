Regulatory environment for digital trade

The OECD DSTRI covers over a hundred countries across all regions and is updated annually. It shows that African countries tend to exhibit higher levels of restrictions compared to other regions but are also some of the top reformers. In the Asia-Pacific region, barriers are also high, on average, and have been increasing in recent years. Barriers in OECD countries are the lowest, but the recent trend has been towards more tightening. In the Latin America and Caribbean region, the regulatory environment has been relatively stable over time, with signs of moderate liberalisation.