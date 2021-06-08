Digital trade inventory

Rules affecting digital trade are complex and spread across a diverse set of issues and fora. This paper provides an inventory of existing rules, standards, and principles related to issues that are being discussed in the context of the Joint Statement Initiative (JSI) at the WTO, highlighting the number of existing international instruments at the WTO and across a range of non-WTO fora on which these discussions can build. The Inventory thus aims to help governments better leverage resources towards enabling more informed discussions on digital trade. Additionally, the Inventory shows that there is already substantial uptake of instruments on issues related to digital trade among participants to the JSI discussions. Furthermore, many jurisdictions that do not currently participate in the JSI discussions are already in the process of undertaking reforms in the areas that are being discussed under that initiative.