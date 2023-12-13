OECD Eurasia Week is the regular ministerial-level meeting of the OECD Eurasia Competitiveness Programme (ECP), bringing together top-level policy-makers, senior officials, experts and representatives of business, civil society and academia from OECD members, the countries actively participating in the OECD Eurasia Competitiveness Programme, and international development partners (EBRD, World Bank, and others).

It builds on the increasing involvement of countries in the Eurasia region in the work of the OECD and its platforms, networks and bodies, as well as on the region’s growing importance to the members of the OECD. The objective is to strengthen further the existing relations between the Eurasia countries and the OECD, and to raise the visibility of co‑operation between them on a wide range of issues affecting the region’s competitiveness and its economic and social progress.

OECD Eurasia Week brings together high-level representatives of Eurasia countries, OECD member countries, academia, business, international partner organisations, and civil society.