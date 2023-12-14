OECD Eurasia Week 2023: Low Carbon Transitions in Eurasia

The OECD Eurasia Week took place on 12-14 December 2023 at the OECD Conference Centre in Paris, France. On 14 December, The Sustainable Infrastructure Programme in Asia (SIPA) hosted a plenary session IV titled "Low Carbon Transitions in Eurasia: Strategic Frameworks for Sustainable Infrastructure". The SIPA is funded by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection through the International Climate Initiative (IKI).

During the session, representatives from Armenia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, and Uzbekistan shared their countries' efforts towards low-carbon transitions, addressing challenges, seeking international collaboration, and emphasising the importance of strategic planning. The session emphasised the urgency of concrete actions, collaboration with international bodies like the OECD, and the critical role of sustainable infrastructure in achieving regional and global climate goals. The open discussion emphasised the collaborative spirit needed in challenging times, noting the significance of COP28's commitment to phasing out fossil fuels, the need for significant public and private investment, clear government frameworks, and national strategies to send clear market signals. The needs for better data, capacity-building and linkages at sub-national level were also mentioned.

Key messages from the session included the urgent need for strategic planning to enbale inclusive low-carbon transitions, the implementation gap in achieving low-carbon outcomes, the importance of conducive policy frameworks for sustainable investment, and international collaboration and support for low-carbon transitions.