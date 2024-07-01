Innovative social policies implemented in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) since the 1990s have played a pivotal role in reducing poverty and inequality. However, a considerable portion of those lifted from poverty have now joined a new, vulnerable middle class. This socio-economic group is often in low-quality, informal employment with low social protection and frequently unstable income.

The LACRP has been instrumental in identifying ways to strengthen social protection systems in the region, aiming to break the cycle of poverty and informal employment. Past Social Inclusion Ministerial Summits hosted by Paraguay in 2017 and the Dominican Republic in 2020 specifically addressed this challenge. OECD work identifies strategies to extend and finance the expansion of social protection systems. This research is actively contributing to policy discussions in countries like Chile, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil and Peru.

Furthermore, the OECD has assisted countries in the region in rebalancing the distribution of paid and unpaid work between men and women. Recent Gender Equality Reviews in Chile (2021), Peru (2022), Colombia (2023), and the upcoming review in Costa Rica (2024) underscore the organisation's commitment to this cause.