Productivity growth in the Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) region has not kept pace with advanced economies and has not been high to significantly narrow the productivity gap. Labour productivity has only accounted for a quarter of the average GDP growth in LAC over the past two decades, in stark contrast to other emerging economies where it has contributed as much as 80%. The LACRP has been instrumental in putting the productivity challenge on the policy agenda, in particular by adapting discussions from the OECD Global Forum on Productivity to the LAC context.

The Ministerial Summits in Chile (2016), Costa Rica (2018), Colombia (2019), and Brazil (2022) facilitated in-depth discussions on productivity-enhancing reforms across trade, digital transformation, and skills development.