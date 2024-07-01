Latin America and Caribbean is home to 40% of the world’s biodiversity and a third of global fresh water sources. However, a stark increase in extreme weather events such as flooding, hurricanes, and prolonged draughts has shown that the region also is particularly vulnerable to climate change.

The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the need to align environmental policy with economic recovery and enhanced social protection measures. Environmental and climate issues have gained greater prominence on the LAC region's political agenda.

Reflecting the heightened policy priority, the LACRP added an Environmental Sustainability Priority in 2021. This cross-cutting priority is being mainstreamed across the three original thematic pillars — increasing productivity, enhancing social inclusion, and strengthening institutions — the Environmental Sustainability Priority aims to address the region's most pressing challenges.

The First LACRP Environmental Sustainability Ministerial Summit, was hosted by Costa Rica in 2023, addressing the multifaceted aspects of the green transition in Latin America, and highlighting best practices. The Action Plan Towards Climate Resilience and Neutrality, which delineates priority sectoral actions and their strategic sequencing for effective implementation was launched.