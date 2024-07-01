Skip to main content
Ensuring environmental sustainability in Latin America and the Caribbean

The OECD Latin America & the Caribbean Regional Programme (LACRP) facilitates regional policy dialogues between OECD and LAC countries, addressing key issues related to environmental sustainability priorities, promoting effective action on climate neutrality and resilience.

