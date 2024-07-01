Digital Transition in the Western Balkans

For almost twenty five years, the OECD South East Europe Regional Programme (SEERP) has been assisting the six Western Balkan economies in embracing the digital transition for governments, businesses, and the broader society through the Western Balkans Competitiveness Outlook and SME Policy Index assessments, as well as the related policy dialogue and peer exchanges. The digital transition is at the forefront of these assessments and is captured through several dedicated chapters, both thematically and horizontally.

Building on OECD’s extensive experience in shaping digitalisation of public policies for the Western Balkan economies, the SEERP actively engages in transformative digital projects to foster innovation and sustainability in the region. The work involves analytical assessments, capacity building and knowledge sharing activities that support the swift progression of SMEs in the region towards digital and green transition in line with OECD standards.