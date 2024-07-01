Skip to main content
Digital Transition in the Western Balkans

The six Western Balkans economies are advancing their digital transformation agendas by reforming their public administrations into user-centric public services using digital technologies and increasing the accessibility and transparency of public sector data. While digital transformation can spur innovation and improve services, the prevalent low digital literacy threatens the deepening of a digital divide and slow down the digital transition.

