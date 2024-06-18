For almost twenty-five years, the OECD has been supporting the greening efforts of the Western Balkan economies through the environment-related work undertaken under Competitiveness Outlook and SME Policy Index assessments. These aim to assist the public, private and civil society sectors in their transition toward environmental sustainability, focusing on climate change mitigation and adaptation, clean energy transition, resource efficiency, protection of ecosystems and depollution.
Transitioning to a circular economy – a concept based on the principles of designing out waste and pollution, keeping products and materials in use for longer, and regenerating natural systems – is gaining importance in the Western Balkans. The OECD is looking at enhancing the circular economy and accelerating the green transition, supporting the region achieve sustainable development and meet environmental EU goals.
- Circular Economy Roadmaps. Launched in 2022, the project Supporting Green Transition through Circular Economy Roadmaps aims to assist governments from the region in preparing and implementing circular economy roadmaps to accelerate green economic recovery and growth, in line with the EU Green Agenda for the Western Balkans. The work is co-financed by the European Commission as part of the four-year project to reinforce competitiveness and sustainability in the Western Balkans. A Regional Circular Economy Peer Dialogue facilitates regular knowledge exchange and peer learning on circular economy policy development.
- Green Transition in the Western Balkans. In 2024, the OECD is scaling up its greening work in the region and reinforcing the ongoing green and circular economy work thanks to a voluntary contribution from Italy. The new project seeks to strengthen institutional capacities, foster inter-governmental co-ordination on national greening policies, and promote the development of networks for region-wide greening initiatives through peer learning and best practice sharing. The activities are organised in partnership with the OECD training centre on public governance in Caserta, Italy.