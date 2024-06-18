Green Transition in the Western Balkans

For almost twenty-five years, the OECD has been supporting the greening efforts of the Western Balkan economies through the environment-related work undertaken under Competitiveness Outlook and SME Policy Index assessments. These aim to assist the public, private and civil society sectors in their transition toward environmental sustainability, focusing on climate change mitigation and adaptation, clean energy transition, resource efficiency, protection of ecosystems and depollution.

Transitioning to a circular economy – a concept based on the principles of designing out waste and pollution, keeping products and materials in use for longer, and regenerating natural systems – is gaining importance in the Western Balkans. The OECD is looking at enhancing the circular economy and accelerating the green transition, supporting the region achieve sustainable development and meet environmental EU goals.