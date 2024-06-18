Skip to main content
Green Transition in the Western Balkans

Climate change and environmental degradation are increasingly affecting people’s lives, disrupting economies and transforming ecosystems, with the Western Balkans being no exception. The green transition offers a pathway to mitigate these effects and foster a more sustainable future, while unlocking the potential for enhanced competitiveness and resilience in the face of evolving global challenges.

