On 17 April 2024, on the margins of the World Circular Economy Forum 2024 in Brussels, Belgium, the OECD South East Europe Regional Programme, supported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation of Italy, organised the Regional Peer Dialogue on Industrial Symbiosis.

This meeting brought together 30 representatives from government, private sector, and academia across all six Western Balkan economies, alongside OECD and EU experts, to discuss industrial symbiosis and its role in driving the green and circular transition. The event was opened by Ms. Cristina Caputo, Deputy Head of Unit for Adriatic and Balkans at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, who underscored the project's significance in promoting sustainable economic growth and EU integration efforts in the Western Balkans.

The OECD outlined the essential prerequisites for successful industrial symbiosis, including regulatory standards and the creation of synergistic hubs to facilitate material exchanges. A policy discussion that followed offered insights into best practices and lessons learnt from industrial symbiosis initiatives from Italy, Denmark, Slovenia, and the EU.

The event concluded with a dynamic tour-de-table session, where Western Balkan representatives discussed their experiences, challenges, and progress in incorporating industrial symbiosis into their green and circular strategies. This exchange highlighted the region’s diverse approaches and the collaborative efforts needed to address environmental challenges and promote sustainable economic development.