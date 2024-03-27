Launch of the Roadmap towards Circular Economy of Albania

On 27 March 2024, the OECD South East Europe Regional Programme successfully launched A Roadmap towards Circular Economy of Albania in Tirana. The roadmap offers guidance to the government of Albania in laying a strong policy foundation for a successfull circular transition. This high-level event was attended by around 40 stakeholders, including policymakers and experts in the circular economy field, marking a significant step forward in Albania's circular economy transition.

The event was inaugurated by Ms. Mirela Kumbaro Furxhi, Minister of Tourism and Environment of Albania, Ms. Marzena Kisielewska, Head of the OECD South East Europe Division, and Mr. Hubert Perr, Head of Cooperation, Delegation of the European Union to Albania. These introductory speeches emphasised the pivotal role of the Roadmap in fostering a more sustainable and environmentally friendly Albania.

The OECD's presentation laid out the foundational elements of the Roadmap, concentrating on its diagnostic and three prioritised areas key for the circular economy in Albania, complemented by specific policy recommendations:

• Economic instruments for sustainable consumption and production

• Circular business models for SMEs

• Plastics with a focus on marine litter

A panel discussion titled “From design to implementation” shed light on the crucial factors for success and potential challenges in the adoption of circular economy principles. Insights were drawn from the experiences of Montenegro, an economy advanced in circular economy transition, and Italy, with its extensive experience in the field.