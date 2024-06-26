Socio-Economic Convergence in the Western Balkans

For almost twenty-five years, the OECD South East Europe Regional Programme (SEERP) has supported the six Western Balkan economies in designing, prioritising, assessing and implementing key reforms in line with their national reform plans. In November 2023, the European Commission announced the new Growth Plan for the Western Balkans to accelerate the region’s socio-economic convergence with the European Union. To help the Western Balkan policy makers in identifying bottlenecks hindering growth, the SEERP developed the Western Balkans Economic Convergence Scoreboard which assesses the economic convergence of the Western Balkans relative to the EU and to the OECD in good policy practices, standards and tools.

Economic Convergence Scoreboard. Launched in 2023, the Western Balkans Economic Convergence Scoreboard assesses the level of economic convergence of the Western Balkans with the OECD and the EU drawing on data and input collected as part of decade-long policy assessments by the OECD. The Scoreboard is divided into five clusters that play a significant role in long-term, sustainable economic growth: business environment, skills, connectivity and infrastructure, greening, and digitalisation. The Scoreboard highlights the convergence of the Western Balkans as a whole while providing individual profiles for each of the six Western Balkan economies, effectively revealing the differing levels of progress within the region.