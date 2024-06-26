Skip to main content
Socio-Economic Convergence in the Western Balkans

Despite significant strides in economic convergence to the EU, the Western Balkans' GDP per capita still lags behind, standing at only slightly over one-third (38%) of the EU and OECD averages. In order to accelerate socio-economic convergence to the EU and OECD standards, the region needs to speed up the pace of reforms to improve the business environment, skills, greening and digitalization.

