Deputy Secretary-General (DSG) of the OECD, Fabrizia Lapecorella, participated in the Western Balkan Berlin Process 2023 Leaders' Summit held in Tirana on October 16th. The Summit assessed the progress of regional cooperation in the Western Balkans, with a focus on the Common Regional Market and advancing economic convergence between the Western Balkans and the European Union (EU). The need to support the green and digital transition within the region was also a key point of discussion.

During the Summit, DSG Lapecorella reaffirmed the OECD's commitment to supporting the economic convergence of the Western Balkans. To underscore this commitment, DSG Lapecorella introduced the Economic Convergence Scoreboard for the Western Balkans 2023, prepared as a background document to facilitate discussions at the Summit.

The Scoreboard provides a comprehensive overview of the Western Balkans' economic convergence in five key clusters: business environment, skills, connectivity & infrastructure, greening, and digitalization. This tool is designed to assist policymakers in identifying specific areas where they can channel their efforts to boost sustainable economic growth.

The Scoreboard ought to be used together with the OECD's policy assessments, including the Western Balkans Competitiveness Outlook and SME Policy Index for the Western Balkans and Türkiye. These assessments offer valuable guidance for addressing the challenges highlighted in the Scoreboard. Over more than a decade, they have played a pivotal role in shaping the region’s policies aimed at strengthening growth and economic convergence.

The participants stressed the continued importance of the Berlin Process to harness the full potential of improved and inclusive regional cooperation and agreed that the Berlin Process Summit 2024 would be held in Germany.