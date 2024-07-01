Skip to main content
Competitiveness in the Western Balkans

Strengthening the region's competitiveness requires a comprehensive, inclusive, and growth-oriented approach to policymaking. Against the backdrop of enhanced European Union accession prospects and a drive towards deeper regional integration, the six Western Balkan economies are undertaking holistic policy reforms to contribute to their countries’ productivity, prosperity and resilience.

