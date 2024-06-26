High-Level Conference on South East Europe

Over the past two decades, South East Europe has made significant strides in economic growth and in their journey towards economic convergence with the EU.

Between 2000 and 2022, in the six Western Balkan economies (WB6), the average GDP per capita increased by 79%, rising from around EUR 9 400 to EUR16 800. However, despite these advancements, the GDP per capita in the Western Balkans still lags, standing at slightly over one-third (38%) of the EU and OECD averages. Although this marks an 11-percentage point increase from 2003, when the region stood at only 27% of EU levels, it underscores the considerable ground the region must cover to achieve full economic convergence.

Drawing on the findings of the OECD’s flagship report Western Balkans Competitiveness Outlook 2024, the high-level conference examined policy pathways to boost competitiveness for economic and social wellbeing. This conference aimed to delve deeper into policies that will accelerate SEE’s socio-economic convergence towards the OECD and EU in the support of more resilient, sustainable and prosperous societies.