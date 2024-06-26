Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Western Balkans Competitiveness Outlook 2024: Serbia

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3699c0d5-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Competitiveness and Private Sector Development
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), Western Balkans Competitiveness Outlook 2024: Serbia, Competitiveness and Private Sector Development, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3699c0d5-en.
Go to top