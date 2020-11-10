Skip to main content
Changing Laws and Breaking Barriers for Women’s Economic Empowerment in Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Tunisia

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ac780735-en
Authors
OECD, International Labour Organization, Center of Arab Woman for Training and Research
Tags
Competitiveness and Private Sector Development
OECD/ILO/CAWTAR (2020), Changing Laws and Breaking Barriers for Women’s Economic Empowerment in Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Tunisia , Competitiveness and Private Sector Development, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ac780735-en.
