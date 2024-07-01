Private Sector Development in the Western Balkans

The private sector plays a vital role in driving economic performance and fostering sustainable, inclusive development. However, policies in the Western Balkans designed to support entrepreneurship and ensure the growth and resilience of the private sector lag behind those of the OECD and EU member countries. This is especially relevant for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). While they represent 99% of all enterprises in the region, generate 65% value added and account for 75% of employment, SMEs still need tailored policies and public support to address the specific challenges they face and maximise their contribution to economic growth.