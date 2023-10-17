Skip to main content
Digitalising and Greening SMEs in the Western Balkans

The project Digital and Green SMEs: Accelerating the Twin Transitions in the Western Balkans is implemented by the OECD SEE Regional Programme with the financial support of Croatia. Throughout 2024-2026 the project will help all six Western Balkan economies sustainably digitalise their SME sectors and reach the targets set in the Digital and Green Agendas for the Western Balkans.

