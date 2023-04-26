Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Subsidies to the steel industry

Insights from the OECD data collection
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/06e7c89b-en
Authors
Fabien Mercier, Luciano Giua
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Mercier, F. and L. Giua (2023), “Subsidies to the steel industry: Insights from the OECD data collection”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 147, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/06e7c89b-en.
Go to top