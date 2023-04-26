This report analyses subsidies provided to steel producers by examining firm-level data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and conducting desk research. It reveals that subsidy trends persist even in the face of existing overcapacity. Between 2008 and 2020, steel companies in partner economies obtained an average of 10.7 times more subsidies per crude steel production capacity unit than their counterparts in OECD countries. These subsidies took the form of cash grants, cash awards, and cost reimbursements. The report also finds that the national context significantly influences a jurisdiction's inclination to support its steel sector and the transparency of such subsidies. Some jurisdictions have prioritised the growth of their domestic steel industry by establishing firm goals for crude steel production, export, or concentration. Meanwhile, others have engaged in international collaboration to address global challenges related to the decarbonisation of the steel industry.
Subsidies to the steel industry
Insights from the OECD data collection
Policy paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Policy paper4 December 2023
-
Policy paper30 November 2023
-
Policy paper24 November 2023
-
20 November 2023
-
Policy paper9 October 2023
Related publications
-
4 December 2023
-
30 November 2023
-
5 April 2023
-
1 March 2023
-
1 March 2023
-
18 November 2022
-
Policy paper3 May 2022
-
Policy paper3 May 2022