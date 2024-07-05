Support to agriculture reached a new high of USD 851 billion per year in 2020-22 across OECD countries and major emerging economies. Of this, USD 518 billion per year is in the form of budgetary support from taxpayers, with the remaining USD 333 billion paid by consumers through higher prices resulting from government policy. Support as a share of farm revenue has decreased substantially over the years.
Government support to agriculture
Governments provide support through a combination of payments to farmers, policies that affect the price of agricultural commodities, and other aids to the sector. These policies may have specific agricultural, food, social or environmental objectives which are monitored and evaluated by the OECD to help governments achieve their objectives while avoiding negative consequences.