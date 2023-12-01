Fossil fuel support

It is critical that support measures for fossil fuels are reformed to better target those most in need. This will help free up much needed resources for the transition towards net zero emissions and accelerate innovation to improve energy efficiency.
To help countries achieve this objective, the OECD produces and maintains an online Inventory of Support Measures for Fossil Fuels, which systematically identifies, documents and estimates the fiscal cost of individual policy measures encouraging the production or consumption of fossil fuels. This database helps governments to evaluate their allocation of scarce budgetary resources to fossil fuels and their alignment with environmental and well-being goals.
The OECD’s 2023 Inventory documents over 1 600 government budgetary transfers and tax expenditures providing support for fossil fuel producers and consumers in 51 OECD, G20, European Union (EU), and Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries.