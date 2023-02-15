Skip to main content
Measuring distortions in international markets: Below-market energy inputs

Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/b26140ff-en
OECD
OECD Trade Policy Papers
OECD (2023), “Measuring distortions in international markets: Below-market energy inputs”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 268, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b26140ff-en.
