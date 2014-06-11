Skip to main content
An Overview of the OECD ENV-Linkages Model

Version 3
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz2qck2b2vd-en
Authors
Jean Château, Rob Dellink, Elisa Lanzi
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Château, J., R. Dellink and E. Lanzi (2014), “An Overview of the OECD ENV-Linkages Model: Version 3”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 65, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz2qck2b2vd-en.
