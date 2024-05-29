The OECD Environmental Justice Survey was conducted to identify the similarities and differences between country approaches to environmental justice. The survey was sent out to OECD member countries, the European Commission and several non-member countries between September 2023 and February 2024. It consisted of 20 questions and focused on three key themes: (i) approaches to environmental justice, (ii) assessments and data, (iii) policy measures for environmental justice.

In total, 25 countries [Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Estonia, France, Germany, Japan, Korea, Lithuania, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Slovak Republic, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, United Kingdom (where separate responses were received from England and Scotland), the United States] and the European Commission provided responses to the Survey.