The first OECD Conference on Environmental Justice took place 28 - 29 May at the OECD Conference Center. It provided a unique opportunity to bring together a diverse set of perspectives on environmental justice for an international exchange of knowledge. The conference included a series of presentations and interactive panel discussions.
Its goals were to:
- Convene an international dialogue among policymakers, experts and a range of communities across countries
- Explore the common challenges, lessons learned and best practices in identifying, assessing and addressing environmental justice concerns
- Identify the knowledge gaps and policy priorities to inform the future work on environmental justice at the OECD.