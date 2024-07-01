Greenhouse gases refer to the sum of seven gases that have direct effects on climate change : carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), perfluorocarbons (PFCs), sulphur hexafluoride (SF6) and nitrogen trifluoride (NF3). The data are expressed in CO2 equivalents and refer to gross direct emissions from human activities. CO2 refers to gross direct emissions from fuel combustion only and data are provided by the International Energy Agency. Other air emissions include emissions of sulphur oxides (SOx) and nitrogen oxides (NOx) given as quantities of SO2 and NO2, emissions of carbon monoxide (CO), and emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOC), excluding methane. Air and greenhouse gas emissions are measured in thousand tonnes, tonnes per capita or kilogrammes per capita except for CO2, which is measured in million tonnes and tonnes per capita.
Air and GHG emissions
Greenhouse gases refer to the sum of seven gases that have direct effects on climate change : carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), perfluorocarbons (PFCs), sulphur hexafluoride (SF6) and nitrogen trifluoride (NF3).
Indicator
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Related data
-
DashboardEnvironment at a Glance in Latin America and the Caribbean countries. Indicators to measure progress towards green transformation
-
IndicatorFine particulate matter (PM2.
-
IndicatorFine particulate matter (PM2.
-
IndicatorNatural protected areas are national terrestrial and marine domains which receive protection due to their recognised natural and ecological values.
-
DashboardThe Climate Action Dashboard by the OECD features key indicators to track progress towards climate objectives and provide a snapshot of country climate action. It is one of the four components of the International Programme for Action on Climate, set up to help countries pursue progress towards net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and a more resilient economy by 2050.
-
DashboardEnvironment at a Glance in the European Union’s Eastern Partnership countries. Indicators to measure progress towards green transformation