Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Air and GHG emissions

Greenhouse gases refer to the sum of seven gases that have direct effects on climate change : carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), perfluorocarbons (PFCs), sulphur hexafluoride (SF6) and nitrogen trifluoride (NF3).

Indicator

Select a language

English
français
Go to top