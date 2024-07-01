Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) can be inhaled and cause serious health problems including both respiratory and cardiovascular disease, having its most severe effects on children and elderly people. Exposure to PM2.5 has been shown to considerably increase the risk of heart disease and stroke in particular. Cost estimates represent only the cost of premature mortalities. They are calculated using estimates of the “Value of a Statistical Life” (VSL) and the number of premature deaths attributable to ambient particulate matter.
Air pollution effects
Fine particulate matter (PM2.
Indicator
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Related data
-
DashboardEnvironment at a Glance in Latin America and the Caribbean countries. Indicators to measure progress towards green transformation
-
IndicatorFine particulate matter (PM2.
-
IndicatorNatural protected areas are national terrestrial and marine domains which receive protection due to their recognised natural and ecological values.
-
IndicatorGreenhouse gases refer to the sum of seven gases that have direct effects on climate change : carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), perfluorocarbons (PFCs), sulphur hexafluoride (SF6) and nitrogen trifluoride (NF3).
-
DashboardThe Climate Action Dashboard by the OECD features key indicators to track progress towards climate objectives and provide a snapshot of country climate action. It is one of the four components of the International Programme for Action on Climate, set up to help countries pursue progress towards net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and a more resilient economy by 2050.
-
DashboardEnvironment at a Glance in the European Union’s Eastern Partnership countries. Indicators to measure progress towards green transformation