Air pollution exposure

Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) is the air pollutant that poses the greatest risk to health globally, affecting more people than any other pollutant. Chronic exposure to PM2.5 considerably increases the risk of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases in particular. Data refer to population exposure to more than 10 micrograms/m3 and are expressed as annual averages.
