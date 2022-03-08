Skip to main content
CO2 Emissions from air transport

A near-real-time global database for policy analysis
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ecc9f16b-en
Authors
Daniel Clarke, Florian Flachenecker, Emmanuelle Guidetti, Pierre-Alain Pionnier
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Clarke, D. et al. (2022), “CO2 Emissions from air transport: A near-real-time global database for policy analysis”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2022/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ecc9f16b-en.
