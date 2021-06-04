Are lower pollution levels really the silver lining of the Covid-19 pandemic?

The short answer is no, and there are at least three reasons for this.

First, the reduction in environmental pressures was extremely costly. The sudden shutdown of entire sectors and decline in economic activity was not related to improvements in the way we produce, or in what we consume. When economic growth really picks up again – and who does not want to start adding jobs again to the global economy? – emission levels will also pick up.

Second, despite reduced environmental pressures in 2020, environmental quality did not improve much. Greenhouse gas concentration levels did not drop – and climate change is driven by concentrations, not emissions. Similarly, as soon as activities resumed air pollution levels shot up again, any reduction in air pollution related illnesses and premature deaths was short-lived. The use of raw materials decreased, not least because construction projects were delayed or cancelled; increasing construction activities is seen as a key driver for resuming economic growth. Land use change was hardly influenced at all, implying continued pressure on ecosystems and biodiversity loss.

Third, while the pandemic will likely have effects on environmental pressures well beyond the coming years, these effects will fade over time. Furthermore, growth rates of emissions, materials use and land use change are projected to rebound fully within a few years.