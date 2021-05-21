Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The long-term implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery measures on environmental pressures

A quantitative exploration
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/123dfd4f-en
Authors
Rob Dellink, Christine Arriola, Ruben Bibas, Elisa Lanzi, Frank van Tongeren
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Dellink, R. et al. (2021), “The long-term implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery measures on environmental pressures: A quantitative exploration”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 176, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/123dfd4f-en.
Go to top