Sustainable and responsible food supply chains

More than 70% of all child labour worldwide happens in food supply chains, and some food supply chains have also been linked to e.g. human rights violations, worker health and safety risks, disputes over tenure rights and access to natural resources, and other risks. Improving the sustainability and responsibility of food supply chains can therefore be an important lever for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Due diligence is a process through which businesses can identify, prevent and account for how they address the actual and potential adverse impacts of their activities as an integral part of business decision-making and risk management. The OECD-FAO Guidance recommends that businesses implement due diligence to know and show that they are addressing the most significant environmental and social risks associated with their agricultural supply chains and that they are considering the whole range of their impact on the SDGs.