Food supply chains connect billions of consumers to producers around the world, creating livelihoods for people in farming, fishing, and many other stages of the supply chain. But food supply chains are also linked to major environmental problems and social issues. Improving the sustainability and responsibility of food supply chains would therefore go a long way towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Sustainable and responsible food supply chains
Food supply chains deliver a wide range of food products to billions of consumers worldwide and provide livelihoods to hundreds of millions of people. But they also account for a large share of global GHG emissions and other environmental impacts, and are linked to major social problems such as the use of child labour. Creating more sustainable and responsible food supply chains would therefore be a powerful lever for tackling these issues.