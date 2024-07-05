Climate change, agriculture and food systems

Over the past decade, global temperatures have been on average 1.1°C higher than preindustrial levels and continue to rise. The effects of these changes have noticeable impacts on yield and the quality of agricultural products. Risks from extreme events damaging production have also increased: the frequency of droughts has doubled and that of storms has tripled, and the prevalence of floods has been six times higher in the last decade than fifty years ago. The sector, however, remains a driver of these changes, as it globally contributes 11% of anthropogenic emissions through direct on farm emissions, and food systems as a whole account for about a third of total emissions, along side land use change and downstream food chains.