Resilience in agriculture and food systems

Description text: The different layers of risk identified by the OECD contain important lessons for policy makers. Governments should avoid providing support for “normal” risks and policies that crowd out the development of private mechanisms such as insurance. Rather, government intervention should focus on catastrophic risks that are rare, but which cause significant damage to many farmers at once. The procedures, responsibilities, and limits of the policy response – including the triggering criteria and types and levels of assistance – should where possible be defined in advance.

Governments should stimulate investments that strengthen the resilience of farmers and other supply chain actors by building their capacities to absorb, adapt and transform their operations in response to shocks. This includes effective regulation of insurance and water markets; investment in information, training, and advice for farmers; and the development of on-farm and market-based risk management tools. There is also an important role for no-regret policies and for investment in public goods. These include market, weather, and climate information resources, research and development, and knowledge dissemination to build resilience for a wide range of future shocks.