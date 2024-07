Résilience des systèmes agricoles et alimentaires

Without trade, food production and consumption in a country would be highly vulnerable to local shocks, such as poor weather conditions. At the global level, conditions in production regions are not perfectly correlated: one region may have favourable conditions while another suffers a setback. For this reason, global food production is typically less volatile than production in an individual country, so that trade can act as a “risk pooling” mechanism. Improvements in infrastructure (transportation and storage), as well as transparency regarding supply, demand, stocks, and prices, can contribute to the effectiveness of trade as a mechanism for coping with shocks.

To further strengthen the role of trade in resilient food systems, governments and supply chain actors could discuss ways to build more resilient supply chains. An effective approach would look at all possible risks along the chain, and not only its trade impacts. As with farm-level risks, governments should handle only those risks which are too big for private actors to resolve alone.