This report explores evidence-based action areas to increase and accelerate the mobilisation of private finance for climate action in developing countries, and the role of international public finance providers in doing so. It draws on best-available data to provide disaggregated analysis of the sectoral, geographic and other features of private finance mobilised by public climate finance and presents key economy-wide, sector-specific, and institutional challenges to private finance mobilisation. The analysis is anchored in the context of the USD 100 billion climate finance goal, initially set for 2020 and extended to 2025, while also providing insights related to mobilising private finance for climate action in developing countries more broadly.
Scaling Up the Mobilisation of Private Finance for Climate Action in Developing Countries
Challenges and Opportunities for International Providers
Report
Green Finance and Investment
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
10 June 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
7 December 2023
-
16 November 2023
-
26 September 2023
-
24 October 2022
-
3 October 2022
-
22 March 2022
Related publications
-
5 December 2023
-
16 November 2023
-
16 November 2023
-
Working paper28 September 2023
-
Working paper28 September 2023
-
Working paper4 October 2022
-
3 October 2022
-
Policy paper8 September 2022