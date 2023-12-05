Article 2.1c of the Paris Agreement: “Making finance flows consistent with a pathway towards low greenhouse gas emissions and climate-resilient development”
Working with a network of governments, research organisations and finance providers, the OECD serves as a platform for identifying research priorities, sharing information, linking together disparate research outputs, and communicating results to raise awareness on assessing the alignment of finance with climate goals. This work addresses key technical and policy relevant issues including:
- In-depth analyses and pilot studies to explore definitions, data, methodologies and their applications, covering both the mitigation- and resilience-related provision of Article 2.1c of the Paris Agreement, real-economy investments and the financial system as well as their interlinkages, financial flows and stocks.
- Workshops and stakeholder engagement bringing together climate and financial policy makers, investors and financial institutions, researchers, data and assessment methodology providers, to share best practices and remaining research gaps, as well as facilitate relevant collaboration.