Forum on Green Finance and Investment

To support the rapid scale-up of green investment and financing flows on a scale commensurate with the challenge, the Forum:
- ENABLES knowledge exchange among leaders from the private sector, government, regulatory institutions, academia and civil society
- DEVELOPS rigorous, innovative and compelling analysis and practical recommendations
- ORGANISES high-impact events, including multiple side events at international climate conferences (COPs)
- ENGAGES effectively in the wider policy debates and arenas.